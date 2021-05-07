AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.43. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.32.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

