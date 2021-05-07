AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -439.09.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.