Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 1,227,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $743.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

