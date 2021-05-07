Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,731. The company has a market cap of $750.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,842,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

