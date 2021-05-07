Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $156,150.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,341 shares in the company, valued at $129,995.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,506,098. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

