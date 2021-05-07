Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $936,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,506,098. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after buying an additional 202,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

