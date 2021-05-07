AdEx Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00087363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00802394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.98 or 0.08975058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.