adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $157.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas AG has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that adidas AG will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

