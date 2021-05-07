Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $49.32. 13,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,905. Adient has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

