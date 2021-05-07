Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $63.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.