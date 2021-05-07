Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,998,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56,790 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $950,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

