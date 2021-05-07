ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE ADT opened at $9.52 on Friday. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

