Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.35.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.47. The company had a trading volume of 392,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $116.76 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

