Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.