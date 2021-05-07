Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 71,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $371.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

