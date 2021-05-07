Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

