AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $41.96 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

