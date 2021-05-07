AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

BEPC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

