AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

