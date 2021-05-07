AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.