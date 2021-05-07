AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

