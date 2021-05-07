Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS ANNSF traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.37. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $181.93.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.