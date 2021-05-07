Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 1,062,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,210. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $802.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

