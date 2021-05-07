Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $148.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMG. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $175.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,970. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

