Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa Sells 2,230 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toshihiko Fukuzawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. 63,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,099. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

