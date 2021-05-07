Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Agenus stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,403. The company has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

