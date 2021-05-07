AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 720,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,305,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.21 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

