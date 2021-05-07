Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as high as C$4.97. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 105,902 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a current ratio of 40.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.34.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

