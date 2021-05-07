Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $25.41. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 430 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.