Airbloc (ABL) One Day Volume Tops $857,738.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $857,738.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00788357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00101935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.14 or 0.09248614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.