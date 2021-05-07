Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.25 million-$19.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.59 million.

AIRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 82,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, SVP Morad Sbahi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.