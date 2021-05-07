Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.63).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €15.95 ($18.76) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.29. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.72 ($10.26) and a 1 year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.04.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

