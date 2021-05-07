Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,632.80

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $10,632.80 and approximately $50.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.15 or 0.06096877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00230789 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

