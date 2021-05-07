Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $162.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $164.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

