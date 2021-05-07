Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.
Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $162.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $164.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
