Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 136,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,730. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $574.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.