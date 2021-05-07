Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AA stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $14,341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 475.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

