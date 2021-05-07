Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,481,141. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

