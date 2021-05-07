Alembic Global Advisors Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $200.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

CE opened at $168.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $168.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Celanese by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

