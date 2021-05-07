Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%.
Alico stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 23,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s payout ratio is -300.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Alico
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.
