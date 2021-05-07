Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $249.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $998.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALHC. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALHC stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 548,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,041. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

