Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

