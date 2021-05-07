Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share.

Alleghany stock traded up $26.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $729.80. 99,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.11. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $737.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -154.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.