Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 438,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares in the company, valued at $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

