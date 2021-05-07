Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $25.78. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 6,827 shares traded.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

