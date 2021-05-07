Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $368,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $214.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $215.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.