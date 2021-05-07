ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.