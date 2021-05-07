Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.640 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

