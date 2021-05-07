Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,474. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

