Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2,496.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.