Allworth Financial LP Buys 6,429 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 343.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

